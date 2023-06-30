Italy’s Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano announced that the Carabinieri, a military police force, has identified the tourist who carving names into a wall of the 2,000-year-old Colosseum in Rome.

The individual sent shockwaves around the world when he was filmed carving “Ivan+Hayley 23” on a brick wall and grinning when he realised he was caught on camera, reports CNN.

But in a tweet on Thursday night, Sangiuliano said that the Carabinieri had “identified the person presumed to be responsible for the uncivilised and absurd act committed at the Colosseum”.

“An act that offended everyone across the globe who appreciate the value of archaeology, of monuments and of history,” he added.

His tweet confirmed that “Ivan and Hayley” are thought to be the names of the tourist and his girlfriend.

In another tweet, the Ministesuggested that the case will go to trial.

“I hope that justice will take its course, applying the law rigorously. If it comes to trial, the Ministry of Culture will appear as a plaintiff.”

If convicted, the man could face a fine of at least 15,000 euros ($16,360) or up to five years in prison, according to Italian news agency Ansa.

The Piazza Venezia branch of the Carabinieri told CNN that the suspect had been traced, and the couple are believed to be from the UK.

Police “identified the main suspect through traditional investigations and photographic comparison”, the branch said.

“The Carabinieri have confirmed that that it is a couple, a man and a woman, resident in England.

“It should be noted that proceedings are at the preliminary investigation stage so the suspect must be considered innocent until any final (court) ruling,” the branch told CNN.

In recent years, several reports have surfaced of the Colosseum being vandalised.

In 2020, an Irish tourist was reported to the police for allegedly carving his initials into a wall.

Last August, an American couple were caught carving their initials into the Arch of Augustus, a 2,000-year-old monument beside the Colosseum.

2023063031727