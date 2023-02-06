At least four tourists were injured during an elephant safari in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park on Monday, officials said.

Speaking to IANS, Divisional Forest Officer Ramesh Gogoi said: “According to the primary information received so far, two elephants engaged in a minor tussle during the safari. In the course of that, four tourists riding on an elephant fell to the ground. One 26-year-old girl was somewhat badly injured. Rest have sustained minor injuries.”

The forest staff immediately rushed the tourists to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Later, they were shifted to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital.

“In safaris, we have many elephants, and tourists sometimes insist on spotting rhinos from a very close position. Two elephants confronted each other during such a time,” Gogoi said.

The incident occurred in the Kohora range of the park.

20230206-145606