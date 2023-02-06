INDIA

Tourists injured during elephant safari at Kaziranga National Park in Assam

At least four tourists were injured during an elephant safari in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park on Monday, officials said.

Speaking to IANS, Divisional Forest Officer Ramesh Gogoi said: “According to the primary information received so far, two elephants engaged in a minor tussle during the safari. In the course of that, four tourists riding on an elephant fell to the ground. One 26-year-old girl was somewhat badly injured. Rest have sustained minor injuries.”

The forest staff immediately rushed the tourists to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Later, they were shifted to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital.

“In safaris, we have many elephants, and tourists sometimes insist on spotting rhinos from a very close position. Two elephants confronted each other during such a time,” Gogoi said.

The incident occurred in the Kohora range of the park.

20230206-145606

