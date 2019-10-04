Tourists to return to Kashmir, advisory lifted

Srinagar, Oct 7 (IANS) In another major step towards return of normalcy to Jammu and Kashmir, Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday directed that the two-month old advisory asking tourists to leave the valley be lifted immediately.

“This will be done with effect from October 10,” the notification said.

Ahead of revocation of special status, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had issued a security advisory asking Amarnath pilgrims and tourists to leave Kashmir, citing a possible terror threat.

The state government has been gradually lifting the curbs and lockdown in Kashmir Valley, imposed a day ahead of revocation of its special status.

