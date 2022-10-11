Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas, whose superhero film ‘Minnal Murali’ went on to become a superhit, is to play a triple role in his next film, ‘Ajayante Randam Moshanam’.

This will be the first time that Tovino will be playing a triple role in a film.

Directed by debutant Jitin Lal, the story of the film, which will have Tovino playing three characters, will revolve around three eras.

The titular characters — namely Maniyan, Ajayan and Kunjikelu — are all being played by Tovino.

Sujith Nambiar has penned the story and screenplay of the film, which went on the floors on Tuesday with a traditional pooja.

Sources say that ‘Ajayante Randam Moshanam’ is to be released in 3D. Kriti Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh and Surabhi Lakshmi have been roped in to play the female leads. Interestingly, this will be actress Kriti Shetty’s first Malayalam film.

Other actors who will be seen in important roles in the film include Basil Joseph, Kishore, Harish Uttaman, Harish Peradi and Jagadish.

The big budget film is being produced by UGM Productions and Magic Frames.

Deepu Nainan Thomas will be scoring the music for this film, which will feature a lot of Kalari sequences. Sources say that Tovino Thomas recently underwent training in Kalari for the film.

