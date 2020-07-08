Tower infra industry seeks urgent resolution of issues

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) Tower and Infrastructure Providers Association (TAIPA) has written to Telecommunications Secretary Anshu Prakash to urgently intervene and resolve the issues faced by the industry as the strain on the sector has also increased in the past few months amid the pandemic.

The industry body, in its communication, noted that the telecom infrastructure industry has been playing a vital role in containing the impact of lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The increased consumption of data due to work-from-home, uptake in digital services in the last couple of months of lockdown, has put a tremendous strain on telecom infrastructure, it said.

TAIPA has requested Prakash to provide support in terms of enhancement of scope of the infrastructure providers and alignment of right of way policies of states and Union Territories with Indian Telegraph RoW Rules 2016.

TAIPA Director General T.R. Dua said: “Massive adoption of digital services in the last couple of months has led to higher usage of internet bandwidth as well as data which could have been possible only by maintaining the robust telecom infrastructure behind it. It is the telecom infrastructure providers who areensuring 24×7 availability of network.”

“Therefore, we certainly deserve intervention and support from the Department of Telecommunications to resolve our issues/concerns immediately.”

