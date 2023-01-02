INDIALIFESTYLE

‘Toxicity’ from Congo a hit at the Kochi Biennale

As the fifth edition of the Kochi Biennale progresses, an installation by a group of contemporary artists from the Democratic Republic of Congo, recreating the theme of the seventh edition of the famed Lubumbashi Biennale of the African continent, is becoming the cynosure of all eyes.

Isaac Sahani Datto, Production Manager, and ccenographer of the creation said the installation was given the name “ToxiCity”, which is a combination of the words ‘toxic’ and ‘city’, to make sure the theme is understood in all its seriousness.

“The helplessness of the downtrodden living in the vicinity of big cities is reflected here. The life of the poor in the land of the rich is being demonstrated through the medium of audio, video, and pictures, among other objects,” said Datto.

The team, which created it, states that the theme ‘ToxiCity’ reflects the complexities intricately affecting the various life domains, and is to conduct an artistic probe deep into the subject.

“ToxiCity, which strongly questions the evolutionary impact on urban life as a result of the historical interferences in the industrial, economic, environmental, social, and cultural fields, though compiled mainly with the city of Lubumbashi as the background, is relevant for all cities in the world,” added Datto.

