For a limited time, eligible toys that have reached the end of their useful life, as well as packaging, can be brought in to participating Walmart Canada stores in Mississauga and Brampton for recycling.

Participating locations include: 50 Quarry Edge Dr, Brampton; 9455 Mississauga Rd, Brampton; Mayfield Rd, Brampton; 30 Coventry Rd, Brampton; , 800 Matheson Blvd W, Mississauga; 100 City Centre Dr, Mississauga; and 1500 Dundas St E, Mississauga.

Accepted toys include board games; paper, cardboard, metal, rigid plastic and wood toys; action figures; dolls; and plush toys and any packaging. Batteries, toys with electronic components or that are battery-operated, and large items that cannot fit into the collection boxes will not be accepted by this program.

Toys or packaging can be dropped into collection boxes located at all participating Walmart Canada stores, near the customer service desk through December 4. Eligible toys and packaging collected through this program will keep these materials out of landfill.

Once received by TerraCycle, the collected toys are cleaned and melted into hard plastic that can be remolded to make new recycled products, ensuring the waste is diverted from landfills and given a second life.To learn more about this program and accepted waste, please visit https://www.terracycle.com/en-CA/brigades/walmart-toys-ca-en.