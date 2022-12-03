Dubai-based 27th Sports on Saturday signed Toyam Sports Limited (TSL) as the title sponsor for the Indian cricket team’s tour of Bangladesh starting from December 4 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka. The tour will consist of three ODIs and two Tests.

“Cricket is very popular in Bangladesh and I am sure, Toyam Sports Limited (TSL) will be able to achieve their goal by coming on board as the title sponsor of a high-profile series like this one. I wish them all the best,” said Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan.

Rohit Sharma will lead India in both ODIs and Tests as they tour Bangladesh for the first time since 2015. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli will feature in ODIs and Tests, while Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav will link up with the team for the Test series starting from December 14.

“We at Toyam Sports Limited (TSL) are extremely proud to come in as the Title Sponsor of the India versus Bangladesh ODI series. We have been a part of international cricket events before, but this ODI series is an added feather in the company’s hat and the happiest and proudest moment for our company.”

“Toyam Sports Limited, one of the fastest growing and BSE-listed sports company is always committed to support cricket in its growth and development, and we are very grateful to have this opportunity,” said Mohamedali Budhwani, CMD, Toyam Sports Ltd. (TSL).

Interestingly, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be seen together for the first time in a Test match in Bangladesh as the tour also marks India’s final international bilateral assignment of 2022.

“It gives me immense pleasure to welcome Toyam Sports Limited (TSL) as the title sponsor of India’s series against Bangladesh and I believe that this series will help the company extend its reach to a new territory and achieve global recognition.”

“In keeping with Toyam’s global outlook and our effort to put up a world class event, we look forward to partner them in many more projects in the future,” said Sangeet Shirodkar, 27th Sports CEO and Co-Founder.

The first two ODI matches between Bangladesh and India will take place on December 4 and 7 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Mirpur, Dhaka. The third ODI, which was previously scheduled to be held at Dhaka, will now take place at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) in Chattogram on December 10.

The two Tests between both teams come under the ICC World Test Championship cycle. The first Test will be at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) in Chattogram from December 14 to 18, and followed by the second Test at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS), Mirpur, Dhaka from December 22-26.

