Toyota displays modified off-road Hilux concept

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Thurssday showcased the modified off-road concept of Hilux, all new Landcruiser LC 300 and the modified Glanza at the Auto Expo 2023 here.

The company also displayed an electric vehicle, the bZ4X, the first model to use the new e-TNGA electric vehicle architecture developed in collaboration with Subaru.

Hydrogen-based vehicles like Mirai – a fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), Corolla Cross H2 Concept, fuel cell system module and xEV technology vehicles like Prius and Corolla Altis were also shown during the event.

The company also displayed the newly launched Innova Hycross, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Camry Hybrid and luxurious Vellfire.

Vellfire is equipped with a 2.5L gasoline hybrid engine and coupled with dual motors.

The company also displayed Glanza claiming the mileage of 30.61 km/kg through E-CNG technology.

The company said that Toyota’s most affordable offering for Indian customers, this cool hatchback Glanza is perfect for those seeking a stylish, technology laden, safe and comfortable car.

