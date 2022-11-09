BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Toyota Kirloskar forays into CNG segment with Glanza and Hyryder

NewsWire
0
0

Japanese-Indian joint venture Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Wednesday signalled its foray into the compressed natural gas (CNG) powered segment.

According to the company, car buyers now have the option of CNG fuel for Glanza and Hyryder models.

The Toyota Glanza, which was launched earlier this year, will now be available with a CNG variant in the S & G grades, along with a manual transmission powertrain.

Hyryder too will now be available with a factory-fitted CNG kit in both S & G grades. Equipped with a manual transmission powertrain in both the grades, the CNG variant will be in addition to the self-charging strong hybrid electric as well as the Neo Drive variants.

20221109-171402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PM Modi set to gift 5G services to Indians on Oct...

    Centre approves EPF interest for FY22, four decade low at 8.1%

    No additional tax burden on people in Budget: Pradhan

    18 emergency landings in last 2 years: Aviation Ministry