Japanese-Indian joint venture Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Wednesday signalled its foray into the compressed natural gas (CNG) powered segment.

According to the company, car buyers now have the option of CNG fuel for Glanza and Hyryder models.

The Toyota Glanza, which was launched earlier this year, will now be available with a CNG variant in the S & G grades, along with a manual transmission powertrain.

Hyryder too will now be available with a factory-fitted CNG kit in both S & G grades. Equipped with a manual transmission powertrain in both the grades, the CNG variant will be in addition to the self-charging strong hybrid electric as well as the Neo Drive variants.

