Car maker Toyota Kirloskar Motor said on Monday that it has inducted two senior officials — Tadashi Asazuma and Swapnesh R. Maru — on its board with effective from 19.1.2023.

The company said that Asazuma currently holds the position of executive vice president and heads sales, service & used car function.

On the other hand, Maru, currently serving as the executive vice president & chief compliance officer and oversees finance, human resources & administration, information technology, legal and corporate planning.

