The Indo-Japanese car joint venture Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt Ltd closed last fiscal selling 174,015 units logging a growth of 41 per cent.

The company said it had sold 174,015 units last fiscal, up from 123,770 units sold in FY22.

According to Toyota Kirloskar, last month it sold 18,670 units, up from selling 17,131 units in March 2022.

Major contributions coming from strong consumer demand generated for the recently introduced Innova Hycross, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, The New Innova Crysta and Hilux, the company said.

“The passenger vehicles segment witnessed a steady growth last year, and TKM (Toyota Kirloskar Motor) was prepared to ride the wave by making deeper inroads into the market to meet the varied mobility needs,” Atul Sood, Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, said.

