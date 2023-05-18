BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Toyota Kirloskar to increase output by 30% with third shift operation

NewsWire
0
0

Car maker Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Thursday said it will increase its production by 30 per cent by starting three shift operations at its plant in Bidadi in Karnataka owing to increased demand for its old and new models.

According to Toyota Kirloskar, a joint venture between Japan’s Toyota Corporation and India’s Kirloskar Group, the third shift operations began in May.

The company said the start of the third shift will generate additional employment of close to 25 per cent including that of increased intake from Toyota Technical Training Institute (TTTI).

Toyota Kirloskar currently has a 6,000-member strong team, including production and non-production staff.

20230518-151403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Uber’s grocery delivery biz grows 10%, Q-Com big opportunity: CEO

    Indian stocks plunge on geo-politics, realty shares down (2nd Ld)

    Primary market scenario post April 2022

    Amazon to focus on using AI to speed up delivery services