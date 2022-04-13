BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Toyota to launch 1st all-electric SUV on May 12 that starts from $42K

Toyota will launch its first full-electric vehicle (EV) in May that starts from $42,000 and offers superior power efficiency performance and sufficient cruising range for practical driving.

Called bZ4X BEV (battery electric vehicle), the base model of the electric car has an estimated EPA range of 405 kms – around the same mileage as the $33,500 Chevy Bolt EUV.

The “limited” all-wheel-drive version of the SUV starts at $48,780.

“Toyota is striving to achieve innovation in all areas including the interior, styling, driving sensation, and performance with the aim of creating exciting cars where all passengers can share an enjoyable time and space,” the company said in a statement.

In Japan, Toyota will commence the first phase by accepting applications for the first 3,000 units on May 12 and anticipates a second phase of applications in early autumn. A total of 5,000 units for production and sales are planned for the first year, said the company.

The bZ4X has a “delivery, processing and handling fee of $1,215.”

A BEV-dedicated platform, a first for Toyota, was developed with Subaru based on the e-TNGA philosophy to achieve attractive, smooth, intuitive driving performance, not just for a BEV, but for any car, as well as the off-road performance of an authentic SUV, said the company.

Toyota Safety Sense, as well as a body structure that can respond to collisions from all directions, a battery pack that contributes to ensuring protection performance in the event of a collision, and other safety features have been adopted in the pursuit of a BEV that can be driven with peace of mind.

20220413-181804

