TPCI forms food sectoral committees to tap new markets, attract investment

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Exporters’ industry body Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) has constituted three committees focusing on ‘Food & Beverages, Food Processing Technology and Chemical and Allied Products.

The exporters’ body said the committees will give handholding to the industry which will act as a ‘think tank’, submitting its suggestions and recommendations to the government for policies to boost exports.

In terms of objectives, these committees will work towards enabling the industry to tap new markets and attract investments.

“The genesis for constituting this F&B Committee was primarily based on making our trade promotion activity more robust, so as to include the industry players in the process of promoting bilateral or multilateral trade,” said Laxman Singh Rathore, President, International Business, Ramdev Food Products.

He was elected the Chairman of the sector specific committee on food and beverages.

“The purpose was to ensure exporters’ inputs are made integral to the policies and processes for growing export as one of the key stakeholders – in drawing up the action plans and trade agreements,” he said.

–IANS

rv/sn/arm