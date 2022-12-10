Finecab Hyderabad Strikers, Mumbai Leon Army, Bengaluru Spartans and Chennai Stallions reached the semifinals of the Tennis Premier League (TPL) Season 4 by finishing among the top four on Day 4 of the competition.

On the fourth day of the competition, Finecab Hyderabad Strikers, Mumbai Leon Army, Chennai Stallions and Delhi Binny’s Brigade won their respective matches.

The first fixture of the day saw Finecab Hyderabad Strikers go head-to-head with Gujarat Panthers. Conny Perrin of Finecab Hyderabad Strikers drew with Ankita Raina of Gujarat Panthers in a game that ended 10-all. It was followed by the Men’s Singles category in which Nikki Poonacha of Finecab Hyderabad Strikers beat Manish Sureshkumar of Gujarat Panthers in a game that ended 11-9 in favour of the Finecab Hyderabad Strikers.

Sriram Balaji and Conny Perrin of Finecab Hyderabad Strikers drew with Ankita Raina and Divij Sharan of Gujarat Panthers in the Mixed Doubles category, in a tie that ended 10-all.

The final tie of the fixture was the Men’s Doubles category that saw Sriram Balaji and Nikki Poonacha of Finecab Hyderabad Strikers beat Manish Sureshkumar and Divij Sharan of Gujarat Panthers, 13-7.

Finecab Hyderabad Strikers continued their fine form and beat Gujarat Panthers in their fixtures of Day 4. They amassed 44 points while Gujarat Panthers scored 36 points from the fixture.

The second fixture of Day 4 saw Delhi Binny’s Brigade beat Punjab Tigers 43-37.

Sowjanya Bavisetti of Delhi Binny’s Brigade drew with Diana Marcinkevica of Punjab Tigers in a tie that ended 10-all. In the Men’s Singles category Aziz Dougaz of Delhi Binny’s Brigade lost to Denis Istomin of Punjab Tigers, in a tie that ended 11-9 in favour of the Punjab Tigers.

In Mixed Doubles, Sowjanya Bavisetti and Siddhanth Banthia of Delhi Binny’s Brigade beat Malek Jaziri and Diana Marcinkevica of Punjab Tigers 12-8. The last tie of the fixture was the Men’s Doubles which saw Delhi Binny’s Brigade’s Aziz Dougaz and Siddhanth Banthia beat Malek Jaziri and Denis Istomin of Punjab Tigers, in a tie that ended 12-8.

In the third fixture of the day, Chennai Stallions emerged victorious 47-33 against Pune Jaguars.

Ekaterina Kazionova of the Chennai Stallions comfortably beat Rutuja Bhosale of the Pune Jaguars in the Women’s Singles 13-7. It was followed by the Men’s Singles match in which Mathias Bourge of the Chennai Stallions beat Arjun Khade of the Pune Jaguars, 12-8.

Ekaterina Kazionova and Anirudh Chanderashekhar of the Chennai Stallions won 12-8 in their Mixed Doubles tie against Rutuja Bhosale and Vijay Sunder Prashanth. The last tie of the fixture was the Men’s Doubles clash in which Mathias Bourge and Anirudh Chanderashekhar of the Chennai Stallions drew with Arjun Khade and Vijay Sunder Prashanth of the Pune Jaguars, as the game ended 10-all.

The final fixture of Day 4 saw two heavyweights Mumbai Leon Army take on Bengaluru Spartans with the Mumbai team winning 42-38.

In the Women’s Singles category Karman Kaur Thandi of the Bengaluru Spartans lost to Valeriya Strakhova of the Mumbai Leon Army 14-6. In the Men’s Singles category Siddharth Rawat defeated Ramkumar Ramanathan of Mumbai Leon Army 13-7. It was followed by the Mixed Doubles category that saw Vishnu Vardhan and Karman Kaur Thandi of the Bengaluru Spartans clash with Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Valeriya Strakhova of Mumbai Leon Army, which ended in a 10-all draw. The last game of Day 4 saw Siddharth Rawat and Vishnu Vardhan of Bengaluru Spartans lose to Ramkumar Ramanathan and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan of Mumbai Leon Army, as they emerged victorious with a score of 11-9.

Finecab Hyderabad Strikers remained at the top of the table with 174 points. They were closely followed by Mumbai Leon Army which finished second with 169 points. Bengaluru Spartans ended the day in the third spot with 166 points. Chennai Stallions ended the day in the fourth spot with 164 points.

The campaign came to an end for the Gujarat Panthers despite their valiant effort that saw them close the day out in the 5th spot with 160 points. The Pune Jaguars ended their campaign in the 6th spot with 158 points. Delhi Binny’s Brigade and Punjab Tigers ended their league campaign with 151 and 138 points respectively to finish 7th and 8th in the league.

