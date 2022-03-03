INDIA

Tractors exempted from ban on old vehicles in NCR: Haryana CM

By NewsWire
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that tractors would not be included in the Central government’s policy to ban diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10 and 15 years, respectively, in the National Capital Region (NCR).

“Talks will be held with the Central government and some way would be found to resolve this issue. Last time also we had got tractors excluded from the NGT policy,” he told the media here.

Responding to a question regarding students stuck in Ukraine, the Chief Minister said even today nine students belonging to the state reached the Mumbai airport.

“Arrangements have been made to give air travel tickets from Mumbai to Delhi to them along with a cash of Rs 1,000 on behalf of the state government. Besides, help desks have been set up in Mumbai, Delhi, Chandigarh, and Faridabad.”

The Chief Minister said all Deputy Commissioners have been directed to contact families of students struck in Ukraine at a personal level. Faridabad Divisional Commissioner has been made the nodal officer.

He said about 150 students are still stranded in Ukraine and efforts are being made to bring them back.

