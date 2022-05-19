‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ was the movie that was supposed to kick off Yash Raj Films’ 50th anniversary celebrations. There were a lot of expectations riding on this movie mainly resting on the shoulders of Ranveer Singh, who has, over the years become one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood.

He has been a part of several blockbuster movies and the actor knows how to get into the skin of his character. Shockingly though, the movie saw a very poor opening and made only Rs. 3.25 crores. ($418,455). There was a marginal jump and the movie made around Rs. 4 crores ($515,000) on Sunday.

Tallying the collections on Sunday and the total opening collection of the movie was around Rs. 12 crores ($1.55 million). A further shock to the industry was that other recent releases like ‘Heropanti 2’, ‘Runway 34’ and ‘Jersey’ also showed the same trend. These movies too saw similar openings and later showed not much growth.

Bollywood Hungama got hold of certain trade experts to find out why ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ did not work. Trade analyst veteran Taran Adarsh told Bollywood Hungama, “The trailer is the first impression that we give out to the audience as to what to expect from the film. And the trailer was hardly exciting enough. Secondly, the makers narrated the entire story in the trailer itself. Thirdly, it’s a ‘Jordaar’ concept but the writing is very ‘kamzor’. Moreover, certain films were started pre-Covid. Post-Covid, everything has changed.”

He further said, “Larger-than-life films like Pushpa, RRR, and KGF have worked. Or even Gangubai Kathiawadi for that matter; there was enough drama and enough content for the people to enjoy on the big screen. Here, everything went wrong. And I am shocked that Yash Raj and Ranveer Singh couldn’t realize it before the release of the film.”

Another trade analyst Atul Mohan said, “There were a lot of flaws in the script. From the poster, it seemed like a fun, family film. But the trailer was weak. The subject was outdated.”

He added further, “Also when you have a title like Jayeshbhai Jordaar, you expect a dynamic character. Then, it would have made a difference. Lekin title mein ‘jordaar’ hai par dekhne jaao toh hero mein kuch bhi ‘jordaar’ nahi hai (The title says powerful, but the hero in the movie is not powerful). That was a spoilsport.”

Mohan also said that with Ranveer Singh the makers need to make an entertaining film, not a preachy film as that is the kind of image he has. “So, we have to play around with the image that the actor has among the audience. Nevertheless, he attempted to do something new,” he said.