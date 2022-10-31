INDIA

Trader gunned down in Bihar’s Begusarai

NewsWire
0
0

A garment trader in Bihar’s Begusarai district was shot dead in his shop on Monday, leading to protests by other traders and villagers.

The deceased was identified as Sunil Kumar Yadav, who had a shop at Fateh Chowk falling under Bachwara police station.

The eyewitness said that Yadav was inside the shop when around half a dozen armed men reached there and shot him. After committing the crime, they fled from the spot by firing in the air.

Local traders rushed to Yadav’s aid and took him to the nearby hospital but he succumbed on the way.

Following the incident, the local traders and the villagers blocked NH 28 at Fateh Chowk and demanded immediate arrest of the accused, who had demanded extortion money from him.

In another incident, a former Mukhiya of Siwan’s Sohgara Panchayat was shot at in his village. The local villagers rescued him and took him to a nearby hospital. The doctors of the hospital referred him to PMCH Patna for better treatment.

The victim, Baijnath Yadav is said to be closest to Bihar Assembly Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary.

20221031-201402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Need to make films like ‘The Kashmir Files’ to bring out...

    Partha Chatterjee’s life could have been different had I not brought...

    78.94% turnout in Goa on polling day; no violence reported (Roundup)

    Two SIs, one constable suspended in TN over custodial death