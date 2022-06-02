INDIA

Trader shot dead in Bihar

NewsWire
0
0

Two unidentified bike-borne assailants gunned down a prominent trader in Bihar’s Arrah town on Thursday.

The deceased, Samir Jain, who had an electric and home appliances shop in the Jail Road area of Arrah city, was on the way to his shop when the assailants intercepted him in the middle of the market and fired at him indiscriminately.

The police said that Jain sustained four bullet injuries and was immediately taken to nearby Sadar hospital.

As his condition was very critical, the doctors referred him to PMCH Patna but he succumbed on the way.

“We immediately reached the spot and started the investigation. We are also scanning CCTV cameras of the area to find some clues about the attackers. We are waiting for the statement of deceased family members,” a police officer said.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the incident could be related to extortion of money. The deceased’s father Praful Jain was also a prominent trader of Arrah. Due to his elderly age, his son Samir Jain was looking after the business,” he said.

20220602-134209

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Trinamool wrests Junglemahal seats from BJP in Bengal

    Arrested JBM members sent to 14-day police custody

    For Zahoor’s family, making ‘Harisa’ is two-century old passion

    IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta to retire on Sep 30, Pieter Elbers...