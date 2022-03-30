INDIA

After the murder of a Janata Dal (United) leader, a prominent trader of the Patna City was gunned down on Wednesday morning.

The deceased is a son of Pramod Bangla, a prominent gram flour (Sattu) trader. The unidentified assailants opened fire on him in the Mirchi Gali of the Patna City locality around 9 a.m. Two other persons also sustained gunshot injuries.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, unidentified armed men attacked a curd trader Sonu Kumar in Bhima Shah Gali. The victim sustained three gunshot injuries and was admitted in Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH). His condition is very critical.

Keeping in view the increasing crime incidents in the state, several opposition leaders came to the Bihar Legislative Assembly with placards highlighting the failure of the state government.

The legislators of CPI(ML) headed by Mahboob Alam created ruckus in and outside the Assembly.

The leaders were demanding clarification on the worsening law and order situation. They wanted immediate arrest of the accused involved in the murder of JD(U) leader Deepak Kumar Mehta, who was killed outside his home in the Danapur locality on Monday night.

“There is a nexus between the police and criminals in the state. Even the chief minister is not safe in the state. A person breached the security of the chief minister and punched him in the presence of a bunch of commandos of a special branch, is it a Sushashan (Good Governance) in Bihar?” Alam said.

“Murders, loots, kidnapping, rapes are common in Bihar. There is complete anarchy in the state. No one is safe here,” Alam said.

