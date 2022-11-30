Addressing a Jan Samvad program on Wednesday ahead of the MCD polls, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that the BJP extorts money from the traders and imposes conversion charges arbitrarily. However, it has been unable to provide proper parking facilities in the past 15 years.

Sisodia said that the party conducted many sealing operations and tried to shut down many businesses. “Traders are fed up with this now. If the AAP wins the MCD polls on December 7, we will help the traders get rid of this curse”, he added.

Sisodia held ‘padyatras’ in various wards of Laxmi Nagar, Krishna Nagar and Patparganj and interacted with the people on the civic problems being faced by them. He appealed to them to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party this time and bring an end to the 15-year misrule of the BJP in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

“Every day, people across Delhi hope to start their day on a positive note, but instead, they step out of their house and see piles of garbage around their doorstep. All of this is due to the mismanagement of the BJP. It is because of the inefficiency of the BJP in the MCD”, he claimed.

The BJP has never considered garbage management as their duty in the past five years. Their main agenda was always to extort money from the public, he stated.

Lashing out at the BJP, Sisodia said that the last 15 years of misrule by the BJP has snatched away the right to cleanliness from the people of Delhi and has turned the national capital into a dumpyard. If the BJP comes to power in the MCD one again, it will only increase the rates of the ‘lenter mafia’ instead of focusing on development, he warned, and said the public has made up its mind that they will elect the AAP to stop bribery in the MCD.

