INDIA

Traders protest against two back to back robberies in Bihar’s Samastipur

NewsWire
0
0

A day after back to back robberies in Bihar’s Samastipur district, the local traders protested and did not allow any movement of vehicles on Wednesday.

The protesters blocked the vehicles of ADGP Jitendra Kumar and DIG of CID Garima Malik for one hour at the city’s Patel roundabout. They did not allow the vehicles of these two top cops to cross the area. The officers were on the way to visit the family members of the gold merchant after the big robbery at his jewellery shop on Tuesday.

Around one dozen robbers including a woman looted cash and jewellery worth Rs one crore from the jewellery shop on Tuesday. Besides, another big robbery took place a few hours earlier in the house of a cinema hall owner, Madhulika Singh. The dacoits took away cash and jewellery worth Rs 30 lakh from her house.

The angry protesters demanded the immediate arrest of the robbers. They accused the district Superintendent of Police and the District Magistrate of not listening to the public and said they have no control over the law and order situation in Samastipur district.

20221207-200202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CWG Federation CEO Katie Sadleir among global sports administrators to discuss...

    MP Cong set for reshuffle, many to be shown exit door

    President Kovind to chair centenary celebrations of TN Assembly

    Senior Gujarat Congress leader Mohansinh Rathva quits party, joins BJP