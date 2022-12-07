A day after back to back robberies in Bihar’s Samastipur district, the local traders protested and did not allow any movement of vehicles on Wednesday.

The protesters blocked the vehicles of ADGP Jitendra Kumar and DIG of CID Garima Malik for one hour at the city’s Patel roundabout. They did not allow the vehicles of these two top cops to cross the area. The officers were on the way to visit the family members of the gold merchant after the big robbery at his jewellery shop on Tuesday.

Around one dozen robbers including a woman looted cash and jewellery worth Rs one crore from the jewellery shop on Tuesday. Besides, another big robbery took place a few hours earlier in the house of a cinema hall owner, Madhulika Singh. The dacoits took away cash and jewellery worth Rs 30 lakh from her house.

The angry protesters demanded the immediate arrest of the robbers. They accused the district Superintendent of Police and the District Magistrate of not listening to the public and said they have no control over the law and order situation in Samastipur district.

