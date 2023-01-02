New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANSlife) With aromas and textures that are out of this world, Emirati cuisine offers some of the most distinctive meals available in the area. Here are a few dishes to give you an idea of the delicious and varied cuisine available in the Emirates:

Machboos – From the lavishly spiced rice to the succulent, perfectly cooked whole chicken steaming underneath, Machboos has been a staple of Emirati cuisine for good reason. Add a bowl of yoghurt and spicy Emirati chutney sauce on the side, and you’ve got a meal fit for royalty!

Thereed – This particular dish really is something special: Thereed consists of beautifully cooked chicken rubbed with the most fragrant Emirati spices, cooked to perfection atop a bed of richly flavoured Arabic bread. You’re sure to be licking your fingers after every bite of this lavish delicacy!

Bedouin Lamb Stew – Simplicity is key with this traditional dish, where the juiciest bits of meat are simmered in a generously spiced broth that awakens your appetite in no time! This light though fragrant stew is best enjoyed with a side of plain rice in order to get the most out of the stew’s rich flavours.

Harees – A unique dish that combines fulfilling oiled and spiced wheat with delicately stringed chicken into a mouth-watering medley, Harees can be found in every Emirati home as a mainstay of their cuisine. Make sure you’re prepared, as one spoon is enough to convince you of its addictive flavoor!

Saloona Zaman Awal – Have you ever heard of a traditionally spiced meat stew stuffed into freshly baked, puffy Arabic bread? Saloona Zaman Awal is a surprise for the eyes as much as it is for the taste buds! Foodies are certain to enjoy this unique dish when they uncover soft strips of meat smothered with a creamy tomato and chili stew as they bite into the soft bread that holds it together.

Shopping Experience in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Mall – With over 200 stores and an average of 40,000 visitors a day, this destination is so much more than just a place to shop. You’ll also find plenty of restaurants and coffee shops serving foods to please all palates, an entertaining children’s play area and a Cineplex.

The Galleria -The Galleria Al Maryah Island is an impressive mall situated in the heart of the city. Home to over 400 stores, including 300 of the world’s most popular brands, 100 food and beverage options and upbeat entertainment for people of all ages, The Galleria is a fun, family-friendly space great for whiling away a few hours.

Marina Mall – Abu Dhabi – Located in one of the city’s most prominent and picturesque districts, Marina Mall takes up over 122,000 square metres of impressive retail space, housing more than 400 high-end and high-street stores!

The Mall at WTC, Abu Dhabi -This contemporary revival of a historic district within the heart of the city, namely the old Central Market, which was the business and trading hub, is now a fully integrated, mixed-use development with a mall, a modern souk (market), offices and residences.

Al Wahda Mall – This sun-drenched, award-winning mall’s spacious sun-roof design offers it a unique appeal, with shoppers having access to a range of large and small local and international stores over several levels. An impressive Lulu Hypermarket and plenty of dining options ensure appetites are always satisfied.

