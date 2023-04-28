INDIA

Traditional political rivals oppose controversial film ‘The Kerala Story’

For a change, the traditional political rivals in Kerala, the ruling CPI-M led Left and the Congress led opposition, are up in arms against the controversial Hindi film ‘The Kerala Story’.

While state Minister for Culture and Films, Saji Cherian, said on Friday that people should boycott the film, leader of opposition V.D. Satheesan demanded that the film should not be allowed to be released.

The reactions came after the release of the teaser of the film, which is slotted for global release on May 5.

Starring Adah Sharma, the film’s narrative claims that around 32,000 women went missing from Kerala after being brainwashed, converted and sent for terror missions in other parts of the country and abroad.

The film directed by Sudipto Sen traces the journey of four female college students in Kerala who become part of the Islamic State.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film also stars Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani.

Meanwhile, Cherian also said that legal steps will be taken to see that the film is not released in the state.

“This is an attempt to create friction and divide the society by injecting communalism. I am sure people will deal with it appropriately, while the state government will explore all legal steps to see what can be done,” Cherian said.

Satheesan said the film tells blatant lies against Kerala and the state government should take steps to see that it is banned.

20230428-213604

