Traffic accident kills 6 in Istanbul

Six people died when a semi-trailer truck crashed into two automobiles in Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city, Istanbul governor’s office announced in a statement.

The accident occurred at 3:30 p.m. local time on Monday on the Trans-European Motorways in the Silivri district on the European side of the city, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statement.

Three more people were injured and rushed to nearby hospitals.

Gendarmerie units, firefighters, emergency medical units, as well as emergency and disaster response teams have been dispatched to the area.

Meanwhile, the accident disrupted the traffic on the highway, said the governor’s office, adding that the traffic has been reduced to a single lane in each direction.

