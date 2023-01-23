WORLD

Traffic accidents in Israel cause 351 deaths in 2022

The number of people killed in traffic accidents in Israel decreased to 351 in 2022, compared to 364 fatalities the year before, an annual report from the country’s Central Bureau of Statistics has said.

The number of seriously injured people in traffic accidents in Israel increased from 2,458 to 2,510, and the number of accidents with serious injuries, without fatalities, rose from 2,208 to 2,230, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the report.

The number of people killed or injured in road accidents in Israel was 18,213 in 2022, a decrease of 10 per cent compared to the figure of the year before.

There was also a 10 per cent rise in the number of people killed or injured in electric scooter accidents, according to the report.

