WORLD

Traffic accidents kill more than 1,000 in Tunisia in 2022

NewsWire
0
0

A total of 1,014 people died in 5,353 road traffic accidents in Tunisia from the beginning of 2022 to Dec 23, the National Road Safety Observatory (ONSR) said in a statement.

More than 7,700 people were injured in the accidents, the number of which increased by 7.43 per cent year over year, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statement.

According to the ONSR, the lack of vigilance led to 2,180 accidents, killing 259 people and injuring another 2,590.

Speeding caused 747 accidents, in which 265 people died and 1,319 injured, according to the ONSR.

It said that 890 road accidents took place in the capital Tunis.

20221226-055401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dom Sibley, Dan Lawrence named in England Lions squad for tour...

    Bangladesh fined for slow over-rate in second ODI against Zimbabwe

    Iconic Shanghai skyline goes dark as drought hits power supply

    Texas Democrats attempt to block voting restrictions bill