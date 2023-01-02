Ahead of the commencement of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra from the central part of the city, Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory and cautioned commuters about the routes to be affected and diversion to be made.

According to the traffic advisory, Bharat Jodo Yatra will resume at around 10 a.m on Tuesday from Marghat Wale Baba, Hanuman Mandir near Red Fort.

“The yatra will proceed further via Iron Bridge, Shastri Park Metro Station, Old GT Road, Furniture Market, Maujpur, Babarpur, Wazirabad Road towards Loni roundabout. It will reach Loni Border at about 12 p.m. A large number of pedestrians and vehicles are expected to join the yatra at various points along the route,” stated the advisory.

Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road/MGM Marg, the road from Hanuman Mandir to Old Iron Bridge via underpass, Yamuna Bazaar, Geeta Colony/Pushta Road, Ansari Road, GT Road, Jafrabad main road, Wazirabad Road and Loni Road will be affected due to the yatra, the advisory stated.

“Traffic is expected to remain heavy from Chhata Rail Chowk, Red Fort, SPM Marg, Old Iron Bridge, Pusta Road, Ansari Road, on GT Road from Yudhishtir Setu to Seelampur T-Point, from Shahdara Flyover to Loni Gol Chakkar on Wazirabad Road & Loni Road. Commuters are requested to cooperate by avoiding/bypassing the affected roads, if possible, and make maximum use of public transport to ensure a pleasant journey,” stated the advisory.

“There will be graded and dynamic diversion to ensure smooth traffic management and facilitate commuters while ensuring safety of pedestrians on roads,” it stated.

“People who are going towards ISBT, railway stations and airports are advised to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand,” it added.

