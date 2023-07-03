The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday issued an advisory for upcoming Kanwar Yatra, saying that around 15 to 20 lakh “Kanwariyas” are expected to pass through the national capital.

In the advisory, the Traffic Police said that these devotees carrying ‘kanwars’ will pass through Apsara border, Shahdara flyover, Seelampur ‘T’ Point, ISBT flyover, Boulevard Road, Rani Jhansi Road, Faiz Road, Upper Ridge Road, Dhaula Kuan, National Highway (NH)-8 and exit from Rajokri Border for Haryana.

Another route of Kanwariyas is from Bhopura border, Wazirabad Road, Loni flyover, Gokulpuri ‘T’ Point, 66 Foot Road, Seelampur ‘T’ Point, NH 1 and further towards the new ISBT Bridge.

The devotees will also come from Maharajpur border, Road No 56, Ghazipur border, NH 24, Ring Road, Mathura Road and exit from Badarpur border for Haryana.

The movement of kanwariyas will also be on Kalindi Kunj, Mathura Road, Badarpur border, Modi Mill, Maa Anand Mai Marg, M.B. Rd, New Rohtak Road (from Kamal ‘T’ Point to Tikri border) and Najafgarh Road (from Zakhira to Najafgarh).

“In addition to these important roads and intersections, Kanwarias movement is observed in smaller numbers in several locations all over Delhi,” said the advisory.

“We have made elaborate arrangements to segregate the movement of Kanwarias and other road users and to minimise inconvenience to the general public and devotees. The devotees and road users are advised to follow the traffic rules and obey the directions of policemen on duty,” said a senior traffic police official.

“During this period of Kanwarias movement, traffic violations will be checked by on the spot prosecution and by photography/videography of violations which will be followed by prosecution,” said the official.

The official further said that during these days, due to the movement of Kanwarias and setting up of “Kanwar Camps” on road sides, traffic congestion or obstruction is experienced at several places.

“Generally heavy traffic congestion occurs on Rani Jhansi Road from Baraf Khana Chowk to Fire Station, Boulevard Road and at Azad Market Chowk, Gokalpuri flyover, 66 Foot Road, Maujpur Chowk, Badarpur ‘T’- Point, Mathura Road,” said traffic cops.

Similarly, traffic congestion is experienced on NH-8 from Dhaula Kuan Metro Station upto Rajokri border.

“Due to diversion of vehicular traffic, bound for Apsara border and Maharajpur border to Ghazipur, by Uttar Pradesh Police, there will be congestion on NH-24 as well. Motorists and road users are advised to plan their movement in advance to avoid inconvenience and delay,” said the official.

