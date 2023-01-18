In view of upcoming Republic Day rehearsals on January 18, 20 and 21, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory, suggesting alternate routes for commuters.

“In view of #RepublicDay Parade rehearsals on Jan 18th, 20th and 21st, traffic restrictions will be effective on Kartavyapath from 10:15 AM to 12:30 PM. Commuters are requested to avoid the mentioned routes and plan their journey accordingly,” traffic police tweeted.

While suggesting the routes for commuters on south to north Delhi or vice versa, the advisory stated that the travellers can take “Ring Road i.E. Sarai Kale Khan – IP flyover – Rajghat. Lajpat Rai Marg – Mathura Road – Bhairon Road – Ring Road. Prithviraj Road – Rajesh Pilot Marg – Subramaniam Bharti Marg – Mathura Road – Bhairon Road – Ring Road. Barfkhana – Azad Market – Rani Jhasi flyover – Panchkulan Road – Hanuman Murti – Vande Mataram Marg – Dhaula Kuan.

The travellers from east to west Delhi and vice versa can take Ring Road – Bhairon Road – Mathura Road – Subramaniam Bharti Marg – Rajesh Pilot Marg – Prithviraj Road – Safdarjung Road – Kamal Ataturk Marg – Panchsheel Marg – Simon Boliver Marg – Upper Ridge Road/Vande Matram Marg.

“Ring Road – ISBT – Chandgi Ram Akhara – Mall Road – AzadPur – Ring Road. From Ring Road – Bhairon Road- Mathura Road – Lodhi Road – Aurobindo Marg – Safdarjung Road – Teen Murti Marg – Mother Teresa Crescent – Park Street – Shankar Road – Vande Matram Marg,” is also a route suggested for commuters moving from east to west Delhi and vice versa.

The commuters coming from south Delhi to Connaught Place/Central Secretariat can take Mother Teresa Crescent – Par Mandir Marg/Baba Kharak Singh Marg. Ring Road – Vande Matram Marg – Link Road – Panchkuian Road. Ring Road – Sardar Patel Marg – 11 Murti – Mother Teresa Crescent – R/A RML – North Avenue or Baba Kharak Singh Marg.

“Motorists coming to Vinay Marg, Shanti Path and going to New Delhi and beyond should take Sardar Patel Marg – Mother Teresa Crescent – R/A RML – Baba Kharak Singh Marg or Park Street – Mandir Marg and proceed further to north Delhi/New Delhi,” the advisory added.

20230118-193203