Ahead of the ‘Run for Unity’ in the national capital on October 31 to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday issued an advisory regarding alternate routes and diversions.

‘Run for Unity’ will be flagged off from the National Stadium in which around 8,000 people are expected to take part.

A senior traffic official said that to ensure the safety of the participants, C-Hexagon will remain closed for general traffic from 6:45 am to 9 am on October 31.

According to the advisory, traffic will be diverted from Tilak Marg-Bhagwan Dass Road crossing, Purana Quila Road-Mathura Road crossing, Shershah Road-Mathura Road crossing, Zakir Hussain Marg-Subramanian Bharti Marg crossing, Pandara Road-Subramanian Bharti Marg crossing, Q-Point, Man Singh Road, Jaswant Singh Road, K.G, Marg-Firozshah Road crossing and Mandi House.

For commuters going from South Delhi to North Delhi and vice-versa, the traffic police have advised the route going from Ring Road to Sarai Kale Khan, IP Flyover and Rajghat.

“Commuters can also take another route from Lala Lajpat Rai Marg to Mathura Road through W-Point and A-Point. Travellers can also take Aurobindo Marg to Kamal Ataturk Marg and before taking Sardar Patel Marg enroute Mother Teresa Crescent.

For those moving from East Delhi to West Delhi, the traffic police advised to take Minto Road through Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg and then Baba Kharak Singh Marg from Connaught Place till the Gole Dak Khana and RML.

Commuters can also take NH-09 towards Ring Road, Bhairon Marg, Mathura Road, SBM, Q-Point then Abdul Kalam Marg and continue on Ring Road towards ISBT Kashmere Gate, Boulevard Road and Rani Jhansi Flyover.

Commuters coming from South to Central Secretariat and Connaught Place can take Mother Teresa Crescent, Park Street then round about RML towards Pandit Pant Marg for Central Secretariat.

“They can take Baba Kharak Singh Marg/Mandir Marg for Connaught Place, Mathura Road then W-Point towards Sikandra Road then round about Mandi House to Barakhamba Road and Connaught Place,” read the advisory, adding that Man Singh Road – Janpath and Rafi Marg are available for crossing Rajpath.

Commuters travelling in the vicinity of C-Hexagon could encounter possible delays and may wish to consider the above suggested routes.

