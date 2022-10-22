INDIALIFESTYLE

Traffic congestion across national capital on ‘Dhanteras’

NewsWire
0
0

Amid the ongoing festive season, there was a massive traffic congestion across the national capital, as people thronged markets for shopping on the occasion of ‘Dhanteras’.

The traffic came to a standstill at several places, including Anand Vihar, Karol Bagh, ITO, Ashram, ISBT Road, Mehrauli, Dwarka, Gurgaon Road, Dhaula Kuan flyover, Uttam Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Lajpat Nagar and Connaught Place.

Following the traffic chaos, the policemen were seen deputed on the ground to ease the vehicular movement.

According to a senior Traffic police officer, they have received several calls about traffic congestion across several intersections in the city.

“Karol Bagh, Anand Vihar, Dwarka, Kondli Chowk, Najafgarh, Azadpur Mandawali, Lajpat Nagar, Connaught Place, Janpath, Laxmi Nagar have been witnessing heavy traffic jams,” said the Traffic police officer.

Traffic was moving at snail’s pace at the Delhi Gate red light from ITO , AIIMS, Sarojini Nagar, Kohat Enclave, Prashant Vihar from Jasola to Kalindi Kunj and Rohini West Market, and Narela.

“We came to Lajpat Nagar market for shopping today and it took me almost an hour to park my car, due to the excess crowd, walking on the roads, leaving a space just for a single car to pass slowly,” said Amrit Sharma, a resident of Pushp Vihar.

Meanwhile, the traffic movement was also slow on bordering areas of the capital.

“As compared to yesterday, the traffic movement is quite fine today. It took me more time than usual just to travel from Gurgaon to Mahipalpur today,” said Sangram Singh, a resident of Gurgaon.

20221022-213806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Audio clip doing the rounds is fake: Solar scam accused

    Guard against ‘judicial largesse’ to accused, SC tells courts

    Haryana to recruit 18,000 school teachers

    Kerala Covid: Cong urges check on spread of panic