INDIA

Traffic cop dragged on car’s bonnet in Indore

NewsWire
0
0

A man has been arrested for dragging a traffic policeman on his car’s bonnet for a few kilometres in Indore.

The incident took place at the traffic signal when the policeman tried to penalise the errant driver who had violated traffic rules. It led to an argument between the two and the driver refused to stop the vehicle. To save himself, the policeman jumped on to the vehicle and lay down on the bonnet.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media.

A police official said the accused has been arrested on the charges of rash driving, violating traffic rules, and causing hurt to on-duty public servants.

The police also claimed they have recovered two pistols from the possession of the driver, who is a resident of Gwalior district. “The accused has claimed that weapons are licensed and we are investigating the matter. The incident came at a traffic signal point in the city where the vehicles were being checked by traffic cops, ” Indore police said.

Traffic cop Shiv Shingh Chouhan, who was dragged on the car’s bonnet said, “He (driver was talking on phone while he was driving. I asked him to take the car to the side and deposit challan for violating traffic rules. He resisted, then I asked him to come to my senior. He said he wouldn’t give a fine and drove away. I lied down on the bonnet to save myself, but he continued to drive. Other cops jumped into action and cornered him and then he stopped the car, ” Chouhan said.

20221213-162803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NDRF Twitter handle hacked, will look into it: DG

    Deadlock continues over CJI’s move to elevate 4 judges to Supreme...

    Yogi curtails lunch break to 30 minutes for govt employees

    Chess Olympiad: Indian juggernaut rolls on; All 6 teams win their...