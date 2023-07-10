Unidentified persons have been booked for thrashing a traffic constable and hurling abuses at him after he reportedly asked them to remove their SUV that was blocking the traffic movement at Hahnemann Crossing in Gomti Nagar.

Mukesh Bharti was manning the crossing under the supervision of a traffic sub-inspector (TSI) and had allowed vehicles coming from Husadiya crossing to pass through.

A few furlongs away at Hahnemann crossing, a SUV had got stuck in the middle of vehicles and had blocked the road.

The TSI sent Mukesh to ask the driver to clear the passage for vehicles behind him.

“On being asked to clear the road, the SUV driver lost his cool and hurled abuses at me. The TSI issued a challan by clicking a photo,” Mukesh said.

“This irked the man on the driving seat of the SUV and he called his men for help. A little later two men and a woman riding a motorcycle reached the scene. They were carrying a stick in their hand and they lunged at me to hit me. I captured their act in my mobile phone’s camera. While the brawl was going on, ten other men joined them,” the constable stated in his FIR.

He said the men gheraoed the crossing, blocked the road and created a ruckus by shouting and abusing at him and his seniors.

“We informed the matter to the local police and a team reached the scene for investigation but by then they had fled,” he said.

SHO, Gomti Nagar, Deepak Pandey, said an FIR under the charges of IPC 353 (assault on public servant), IPC 332 (causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), IPC 146 (unlawful assembly) has been lodged and efforts were on to trace the SUV and its occupants.

