The police have installed barricades across the national capital to check the incidents of drunken driving, over-speeding, reckless driving among others.

Delhi Traffic police special checking teams are deployed at 287 major intersections and 233 vulnerable points to check across the city.

According to the traffic cops, these special checking teams are stationed on various roads and strategic locations or intersections all over Delhi along with PCR and local police teams to check drunken driving, red light jumping, triple riding, driving by minor, driving/riding without helmet, performing stunts on two-wheelers. Radar guns have also been deployed at various vulnerable roads to check incidences of over-speeding.

“Further, as per the directions of Supreme Court Committee on road safety, in cases of drunken driving, red light jumping, using mobile phone while driving, dangerous driving and over speeding, driving licence will also be seized and liable for suspension for a period of minimum three months,” said the official.

“Action shall also be initiated against the registered owners of vehicles whose vehicles are found to be driven by minors/unauthorised persons, performing stunts, driving without licence,” said the official.

Traffic police also appealed to all motorists to avoid traffic violations, especially drunken driving, over speeding, triple riding, riding without helmet, driving in the wrong carriage way, etc.

