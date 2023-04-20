INDIA

Traffic curbs around Charminar for Jummat-ul-Vida prayers

Hyderabad police have imposed certain traffic restrictions around historic Mecca Masjid in the old city and also around Jama-e-Masjid in Secunderabad on Friday in view of Jummat-ul-Vida or last Friday of Ramzan.

The main roads between Charminar and Madina, Charminar and Murgi Chowk and Charminar and Rajesh Medical Hall, Shalibanda will be closed for all types of vehicular traffic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Traffic coming towards Charminar will be diverted at various points. The traffic coming from the Nayapul side towards the Charminar will be diverted at Madina junction towards City College. Similarly, the traffic will be diverted at Himmatpura, Chowk Maidan Khan, Motigalli , Ethebar Chowk, Sehr-e-Batil Kaman, Lakkad Kote.

The traffic police have also announced that for vehicles of devotees coming to Mecca Masjid, parking will be provided at seven different places.

Thousands of people from various parts of Hyderabad and even from some districts in Telangana offer Jummat-ul-Vida prayers in Mecca Masjid.

Arrangements are also made for people to offer namaz on roads adjoining the mosque and nearby Charminar.

After the Friday prayers, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi will address the gathering at Mecca Masjid. Every year, the party is allowed to conduct Jalsa Youm-ul-Quran after Jummat-ul-Vida prayers.

The traffic police had also announced traffic restrictions around Jama-e-Masjid Secunderabad. The Subhash Road in Secunderabad (between Mahankali PS and Ramgopalpet Road Junction on the MG road) will be closed for vehicular traffic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Traffic will be diverted at a few points in view of the prayers.

