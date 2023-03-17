INDIALIFESTYLE

Traffic diverted on NH 48 to facilitate construction of Dwarka E-way

With a view to facilitate construction of the Dwarka Expressway, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has diverted traffic between Mahipalpur and Rajokari on NH 48 for 500 meters in Delhi/NCR.

Officials said that to facilitate the traffic movement, a 17-meter-wide slip road has been constructed which is wider than the existing NH 48. Further, NHAI has deployed traffic marshalls and has installed cameras at diversion locations. Tow-away recovery cranes have also been deployed to maintain smooth flow of traffic. This arrangement is likely to continue for the next 3 months.

More than 3 lakh vehicles pass through NH 48 every day. The construction of the Expressway will help reduce traffic congestion, address valuable wastage of work hours and will reduce vehicular pollution of Delhi-NCR.

To ease the ever-increasing traffic, NHAI is constructing Dwarka Expressway which will bypass NH 48 between Shiv Murti near IGI Airport and Kherki Daula near Manesar. It will be fully access controlled grade separated 14 lane Expressway, the first of its kind in the country.

The state of art highway will have an 8-lane elevated structure along with India’s first 4 km long 8-lane tunnel. The take-off point of Dwarka Expressway will be an interchange having two underpasses below the existing NH 48 combined with an elevated corridor.

NHAI has made all necessary arrangements to ensure a smooth flow of traffic on the diverted stretch to facilitate the construction of the Dwarka Expressway.

20230317-185805

