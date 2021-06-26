Following a call for protest against the farm laws by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) at the Raj Bhavans across the country on Saturday, Delhi police, as well as the Gurugram police, intensified checking of vehicles at the Delhi-Gurugram border on the National Highway-48 which resulted in huge traffic congestion.

Around 1 km long queue of vehicles was seen during morning hours on Saturday.

Commuters entering Delhi were stuck in the jam. Delhi police on Saturday put up barricades on the border and only two lanes were open for the traffic entering the national capital.

The Gurugram police especially beefed up security at the Gurugram-Mewat border and on the Delhi-Gurugram border at Sarhaul.

The traffic movement was also slow at these points as Gurugram Police personnel were checking vehicles for farmers and protesters looking to enter Gurugram and Delhi.

A large number of security personnel were deployed on the Delhi-Gurugram border.

This affected traffic movement on the expressway and massive jam situation was witnessed on the national highway.

“The Gurugram police are already on high alert amid farmers protests. The strength of the personnel has already been raised at all the connecting borders of the district,” said a senior police official of the Gurugram police.

The morcha had announced to observe June 26 as “Kheti Bachao, Loktantra Bachao” (save farming, save democracy) day on the completion of seven months of the farmers protest and the 47th anniversary of the Emergency in India.

–IANS

str/skp/