LIFESTYLEWORLD

Traffic jams on highways as people return to Seoul from Lunar New Year holiday

NewsWire
0
0

Traffic jams were witnessed on major highways across South Korea on Monday, as millions of people started to return to Seoul on the third day of the four-day Lunar New Year holiday.

This year’s holiday, one of the country’s largest, started on January 21, with the annual exodus of people from Seoul and its surrounding areas to their hometowns for Lunar New Year, which fell on Sunday, reports Yonhap News Agency.

With the extended holiday ending Tuesday, those same people began making their way back to the nation’s capital Monday.

According to the state-run Korea Expressway Corp., traffic toward Seoul was expected to peak around 4-5 p.m. Monday, and it will likely ease around 2-3 a.m. Tuesday.

A drive from the southeastern port city of Busan to Seoul, 325 km in distance, was expected to take about seven hours and 10 minutes as of 12 p.m.

From Gangneung, 168 km east of the capital, the drive was expected to take four hours.

The Korea Expressway Corp. estimated 5.13 million vehicles would hit the road on Monday.

20230123-151602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Demi Lovato: I cut my hair to be free of gender,...

    A first-of-its-kind journey along India and Pakistan border

    Chandigarh’s road safety to be showcased at UN event

    Styling cues from celebrities for fashionable evenings