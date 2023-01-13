INDIALIFESTYLE

Traffic movement stopped on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

Traffic movement was stopped on Jammu- Srinagar National Highway in view of incessant rain that has triggered land shooting stones near Ramban, officials said on Friday.

“Traffic movement stopped on NH-44. Hower, SSG Road & Mughal Road already closed,” Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said.

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit carrying trucks from the valley head for the rest of the country through this road.

20230113-133002

