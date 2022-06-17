Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was suspended on Friday due to landslides in the Banihal sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district.

Traffic department officials said that the traffic movement on the national highway was suspended after a massive landslide and heavy boulders struck the road near Rehampadi area of Banihal sector.

“Road clearance operation is going on and the highway would be restored for traffic as soon as possible.

“At present, traffic has been suspended from both Srinagar and Jammu side of the highway”, officials said.

