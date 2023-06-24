INDIA

Traffic on Kalka-Shimla track hit owing to mudslide

NewsWire
0
0

Rail traffic on the Kalka-Shimla track, a world heritage site, was disrupted on Saturday in Himachal Pradesh owing to mudslide following heavy rainfall, an official here said.

“Traffic on the rail line would be normalised soon. Work on clearing the muck that has blocked the tracks near Koti is on,” a senior railway official told IANS.

Landslides were also reported at several places near Koti in Solan district, some 65 km from the state capital.

Toy trains, as they are popularly called, run on the century-old Kalka-Shimla rail line. Each train has seven coaches and can accommodate nearly 200 passengers.

The 96-km-long narrow gauge railroad, originally built to ferry Europeans to Shimla, the then summer capital of British India, was chosen by the Unesco as a world heritage site in 2008.

20230624-174202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TRS leader denies receiving CBI notice in impersonation case

    Ex-Kerala Speaker mulls legal action against Swapna Suresh

    Cong to restart mining in Goa within 3 to 6 months...

    Microsoft introduces new Surface laptops for hybrid work