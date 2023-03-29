INDIA

Traffic on Lucknow-Agra expressway to shut for five hours today

Commuters taking the Lucknow-Agra Expressway will need to hit the road early for their destination on Wednesday since traffic on the high-speed corridor will be affected for about five hours between 10:00 a.m. and 2:45 p.m.

This is due to shifting of the power transmission lines.

As an interchange that will connect the Ganga Expressway to Lucknow-Agra Expressway is going to be constructed in Unnao, the 400 KV electric lines, one of the most powerful installations in the power supply system, will have to be diverted.

The location where the relocation work has been scheduled is located about 50 km away from the Lucknow starting point of the expressway in Safipur tehsil of Unnao district.

Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Authority spokesperson Durgesh Upadhyay said, “At regular intervals during the five hour-long period, our men are going to block the traffic movement. And after a gap of fifteen minutes, they will allow the movement. It is going to be a cyclical process which will last between 10:00 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. To cause minimum inconvenience, a decision to allow vehicular movement at regular intervals has been taken.”

More than 22,000 motor vehicles take the expressway daily while the volume increases to 25,000 vehicles during the weekends and holidays.

The expressway became operational in November 2016.

Meanwhile, sharing the progress of the Ganga Expressway project that is going to link Meerut in west Uttar Pradesh to Prayagraj in eastern Uttar Pradesh, the spokesperson added that 20 per cent of the earthwork required for constructing the 594-km long six-lane expressway has already been completed.

