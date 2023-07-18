INDIA

Traffic police harass tourists in Goa, alleges BJP MLA

NewsWire
0
0

BJP MLA Michael Lobo said on Tuesday that traffic police harass tourists by imposing fines, which should be stopped or the wrong message will go from the state.

Lobo was speaking on the first day of the monsoon assembly session.

“Traffic police in white uniforms stop everyone… even those wearing helmets are also stopped. Then the police ask for documents… there is no need to ask for documents which are now available on mobile phones. Those who come here to stay for around four days complain to us that they were stopped at ten places while travelling from North to South and also harassed,” Lobo said.

Lobo said that police should stop harassing tourists as it will send the wrong message.

“By imposing fines on tourists that can’t be revenue generation, you (Home Department) are sending the wrong signal. Imposing fines is not the solution,” he said.

Lobo is the third MLA from the BJP, who has openly alleged that traffic police harass tourists visiting the state.

Earlier, Goa Revenue Minister Atanasio Monserrate had said that traffic police in Goa, were actually harassing tourists by fining them, instead of solving traffic problems existing in the coastal state.

“I see police constables standing at one corner only and giving challans to tourists and they do nothing more than that. They are basically here to solve the traffic problem, but they are not doing that,” Monserrate, Panaji MLA, said.

Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte had also claimed that the tourists are being routinely harassed in Goa by traffic police officials, and had said that efforts will be made to make the state and its environs more hospitable to tourists.

2023071841383

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada has tightened his grip on power

    Kerala-based Federal Bank donates vaccine fridges to Maha

    ‘Development of renewable energy need of the hour’: Minister

    Don’t tell white lies to fool farmers in Gujarat, Akali Dal...