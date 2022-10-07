An Inspector with Surat Traffic Police has been booked on charges of harassing a woman and threatening to kill her and her family if she does not “marry” him in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district.

Priyankaben Parmar, a mother of two, residing in Ghughari park society of Surendranagar city, in her complaint lodged on Thursday evening, alleged that Traffic Police Inspector Yashpal Gohil is harassing her to marry him since 2016.

In November 2021, Gohil’s driver Jatin approached her at her home and forced her to speak to the accused. As Parmar did not agree to what Gohil was saying, he slapped her and threatened to kill her children and husband.

She has further alleged that Gohil has illegally put cell numbers of her family on surveillance and stalks her.

Gohil also morphed her photo which shows him and Parmar as a married couple and sent it to her husband’s brother.

Parmar said that Gohil also sent objectionable text messages to her.

Gohil has been booked for stalking, sextortion, house trespass, threat to cause death or hurt and other sections of the Information and Technology Act.

