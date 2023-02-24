Traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway will remain suspended on Friday due to repair and maintenance work on the road stretch between Nashri and Navyug tunnel, officials said.

“NHA1 has been directed by the Govt. to repair and maintenance works on NH-44 between Nashri and Navyug tunnel. Because of this necessary repair work, traffic will remain suspended from Nashiri towards NAVYUG and vice versa from 0600 hrs on 24th February to 0600 hrs on 25th February 2023. Moreover, similar dry days on NH-44 will also be observed on 3rd and 10th March 2023,” Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said in a statement.

There have been repeated blockages on the highway stretch over the last few months due to mudslides and shooting stones triggered by rain causing traffic disruptions.

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

