The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday said that several roads in the national capital, which were previously closed due to the overflow of the Yamuna River, have now been reopened.

As flood waters are receding, normal traffic movement has been restored, bringing relief to commuters and residents in affected areas.

The receding water levels have allowed cops to lift the road closures and reopen key routes, facilitating smoother traffic flow across the city.

According to a traffic advisory, due to receding water level of Yamuna River, some roads have been opened for traffic movement and traffic regulations are in effect on some roads.

“Bhairon Marg, Ring Road from Sarai Kale Khan to IP Flyover to Rajghat for light vehicles have been opened while Ring Road from Shanti Van to Monkey Bridge — Yamuna Bazar-ISBT is still closed,” the advisory said.

“Ring Road is opened from ISBT Kashmiri Gate towards Timarpur and Civil line Mall Road side, however, Ring Road from Majnu Ka Tila to Hanuman Setu is closed. The carriageway from IP College to Chandgi Ram Akhara is closed.”

The advisory said that the carriageway from Chandgi Ram Akhara to Shanti Van has been closed as the opening of the carriageway may affect the safety of commuters.

“One Carriageway from Hanuman Setu to Salim Garh bypass to IP Flyover has been opened. Commuters going to Nizamuddin may use this road and take a left turn from IP Flyover to Vikas Marg — Loop on Laxmi Nagar — Akshardham — NH-24,” said the advisory.

“Outer Ring Road from Mukarba to Wazirabad both Carriageways have been opened. Old Iron Bridge Pushta to Shamshan Ghat is open, however ISBT Kashmere Gate remains closed.”

The traffic police also said that entry of heavy goods vehicles has been banned from the Singhu, Tikri, Rajokari, Badarpur, Chilla, Gazipur, Loni, Apsara and Bhopura borders.

“There are no restrictions on vehicles carrying essential Commodities/services and relief materials. Commuters are advised to postpone travel plans to low-lying areas in view of high alert issued by administration and in case of unavoidable journey the above-mentioned roads should be excluded from travel plans,” a traffic official added.

2023071740452