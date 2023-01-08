Massive traffic snarls were witnessed in south and central Delhi on Sunday due to a procession related to the 811th ‘urs-e-mubarak’ of renowned Sufi saint, Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti of Ajmer Sharif.

This procession will be underway for three days from Sunday, with the Delhi Police having granted permission.

On Sunday, it began from Jama Masjid Chowk, and passed through Matia Mahal, Chitli Qabar, Tiraha Bairam Khan, Delhi Gate, ITO, Pragati Maidan, Matka Shah Baba, Purana Quila, Sundar Nagar, and Oberoi Hotel, before reaching Dargah Hazrat Nizamuddin.

With the procession now leading to massive traffic jams, police set up diversions for its route and advised commuters to take different roads. The traffic snarls are likely for the next two days too.

“Traffic of ITO, Mathura Road, Ring Road, Matia Mahal Road, Netaji Subhash Marg, Delhi Gate, BSZ Marg have been diverted for the religious procession,” the traffic police said in an advisory.

On Monday, the procession will pass through Lodi Road, Safdarjung Road, INA, Green Park, Hauz Khas, IIT Gate, Adhchini village, Dargah MaiSahiba, where it will rest for two hours before the major stop on the day at Dargah Qutubddin Rahmat Tullah.

The Delhi Police has urged the commuters to avoid using these roads on Monday.

On Tuesday, the procession will begin from central Delhi’s Meena Bazar, stop two hours at Quila Masjid and then pass through Andheria Mor, MG Road, and enter Haryana from the Aya Nagar border. There it will traverse Jama Masjid, Nudun Chowk Rasta, Firozpur Zirka, Alwar Station, Akabarpur, and Virat Nagar as it heads towards Ajmer.

The traffic police said that these roads will be affected and traffic diversion will be imposed on these roads.

