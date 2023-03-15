The closure of two roads – Chirag Delhi flyover and a section of the Delhi-Jaipur Highway (NH-48) between Rangpuri and Rajokari – for repair and construction work resulted in traffic snarls in the national capital on the third consecutive day on Wednesday.

On March 12 (Sunday), Chirag Delhi flyover on the Outer Ring Road was closed for 50 days due to repair work by the PWD and on Tuesday road between Rangpuri and Rajokari on a section of the Delhi-Jaipur Highway (NH-48) for 90 days.

Several commuters posted photos of traffic situations on Twitter. Some said it took them 30-35 minutes just to move 200 meters at Chirag Delhi.

People commuting from Gurugram also posted photos of traffic jam near Ambience Mall towards the diversion from Rajokri flyover to Dwarka link road.

“It took an hour just to reach my office near IGI airport. I am a daily commuter and yesterday (Tuesday), I got stuck in the traffic for more than two hours,” said Puneet Sharma (29), a resident of Sector-17 Gurugram.

“My office is on Press Enclave Marg. I moved only 100 meters in the last one hour. The sudden closure of the Chirag Delhi Flyover has led to traffic jams and for 50 days, we are left with no option other than getting stuck in a jam and reach office,” said Shashank Singh, who works for a law firm.

“I had to take a turn towards Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg but was stuck here in the jam for the last one-and-half hour,” he added.

Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter and said, “Movement of traffic is slow from Raja Garden towards Britannia Chowk due to construction work of Punjabi Bagh flyover. There is delay of 10-15 min to commute this stretch. Kindly avoid the stretch.”

